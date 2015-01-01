|
Elkin J. AMA J. Ethics 2023; 25(2): E91-92.
(Copyright © 2023, American Medical Association)
36754069
I did not realize how common child abuse and neglect are until I actually began my clerkships. Like most physicians and trainees, I was privileged to grow up in a safe community. In medical school, we had only one lecture on child abuse and neglect. So, I considered it rare, like Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever or methylmalonic acidemia. But I met adult patients with enduring psychological trauma, women in labor who refused to have pelvic exams because it reminded them of childhood assault, babies who had somehow ingested opiates, parents living in such impoverished conditions that they could not satisfy their children's basic needs, a middle schooler stabbed by an uncle, a mom with postpartum depression so severe that she forgot to feed her newborn, and children with so many injuries.
