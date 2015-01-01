SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Letson MM, Crichton KG. AMA J. Ethics 2023; 25(2): E93-99.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, American Medical Association)

DOI

10.1001/amajethics.2023.93

PMID

36754070

Abstract

Clinicians have ethical and legal obligations to report suspected maltreatment of children. A decision to report suspected abuse is one of great ethical, clinical, and legal importance and can weigh heavily on clinicians who have established relationships with a family. Mandated reporting is done inequitably, however, with overreporting of families with low socioeconomic status and minoritized families and underreporting of families with high socioeconomic status and White families. This article canvasses evidence-based approaches to evaluating and reporting suspicion of child maltreatment in ways that minimize bias and promote equity.


Language: en
