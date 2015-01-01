SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Bennett CE, Christian CW. AMA J. Ethics 2023; 25(2): E109-115.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, American Medical Association)

DOI

10.1001/amajethics.2023.109

PMID

36754072

Abstract

When health care professionals encounter child abuse and neglect, they can experience a range of emotions, such as anger, sadness, and frustration. Such feelings can cloud judgment, compromise care, or even undermine one's capacity to complete evaluation of a child. This article discusses key ethical values of honesty, objectivity, compassion, professionalism, respect for persons, and justice, which can be used to guide one's approaches to navigating secondary trauma during and after clinical interactions with children who have suffered abuse or neglect. Strategies for coping with intense feelings, especially during interactions with abused and neglected children's families, are also offered herein.


Language: en
