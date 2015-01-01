Abstract

BACKGROUND: Motorcycle injuries remain a significant cause of motor vehicle-related morbidity and mortality in Taiwan. Besides, the facial region is a commonly fractured site under motorcycle accidents. To date, there are no trauma mechanism-based studies of facial fractures. AIM AND OBJECTIVES: This study aims to determine the facial fracture patterns, the severity of head trauma, and associated injuries by different motorcycle-related trauma mechanisms enabling a greater understanding of its distribution and magnitude.



METHODS: This is a retrospective descriptive analysis conducted over a 2-year period at Linkou Chang Gung Memorial Hospital. We focused on the population of maxillofacial injury caused by motorcycle accidents. We divided the patient cohort into 3 main trauma mechanisms: single-motorcycle collision (SM group), motorcycle-to-motorcycle collision (MM group), motorcycle-to-vehicle collision (MV group). Data, including demographics, age, fracture patterns of facial bones, and other associated injuries, were collected.



RESULTS: A total of 881 cases were identified that involved facial fractures. Most patients were male (71%), young adult (mean age, 32.49 years), and the most common fracture region is the midfacial fracture (79.5%, 700 victims). Among the 3 groups, the MM group was less likely to sustain severe injuries by trauma score system, less head injury and mortality rate. The MV group and SM group have similar mortality rates but different fracture pattern tendencies. Lower facial fractures were more likely in the MV group, but midface fractures in the SM group. Associated injuries were higher in the MV group.



CONCLUSIONS: Our study presents the different trends of fracture patterns and injury under 3 main mechanisms of motorcycle casualties. We document all these data in the hope of providing insights into trauma doctors dealing with motorcycle accidents.

