Asadollahi A, Mojadam M, Cheraghi M, Hasanshahi M, Nazari N, Keshtkar A, Arastoo A, Khafaie MA. BMC Public Health 2023; 23(1): e267.
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
36750812
AIMS: More than three decades have passed since the end of the Iraq-Iran war, and this period has been concurrent with a rapid growth of the older community in Iran which includes the community of veterans who often suffer from serious psychological and behavioral problems. The study aimed to investigate the prevalence and determinants of loneliness in middle and older veterans in southern Iran. MATERIALS & METHODS: A cross-sectional study conducted among 583 middle and older male veterans (50 years <) who were selected by the census method in 2021. Data collection was done using UCLA Loneliness Scales. The collected data were entered into SPSS version-26 and Amos-24 and analyzed by multivariate ANOVA, multivariate regression, and structural equation at a threshold significance level of 0.05.
Humans; Male; Cross-Sectional Studies; Iran; *Loneliness/psychology; *Veterans/psychology; Iran/epidemiology; Loneliness; Mental Health; Social isolation; Veterans