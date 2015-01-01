Abstract

OBJECTIVE: This study aimed to estimate the burden of unintentional poisoning in South Asian countries from 1999 to 2019.



DESIGN: An ecological study conducted at the regional level for South Asian countries, based on data from the Global Burden of Disease Study 2019. SETTING: We extracted unintentional poisoning data from the Global Burden of Disease Study data set from 1990 to 2019 to assess trends in mortality, disability-adjusted life-years (DALYs), years of life lost, years lived with disability (YLDs) and causative agents in South Asian countries (Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Nepal and Pakistan). OUTCOME MEASURES: We determined the per cent change and 95% CI for the period between 1990 and 2019 by age, gender and country. We also conducted Poisson regression to measure the percentage change in the rate per year.



RESULTS: The absolute number of deaths due to unintentional poisoning in South Asia decreased (-32.6%) from 10 558 deaths in 1990 to 7112 deaths in 2019. The age standardised death rate from unintentional poisoning in South Asia has seen a downward trend (-55.88%), declining from 0.87 (0.67-1.01) age-standardised per 100 000 population in 1990 to 0.41 (0.34-0.47) in 2019. Among age groups, under 9 years and 10-19 years have seen downward trends for death and DALYs, accounting for -93.5% and -38.3%, respectively. YLDs have seen an upward trend (5.9%), increasing from 10 461.7 per 100 000 in 1990 to 11 084 per 100 000 in 2019. YLDs in women increased by 7.4%, from 11 558.2 per 100 000 to 12 418.3 per 100 000. The incidence rate ratios (IRRs) adjusted by all age groups and gender for DALYs in all South Asian countries has reduced significantly (IRR 0.97, 95% CI 0.96 to 0.97) from 1990 to 2019.



CONCLUSION: This study showed reduction in death and DALYs due to unintentional poisoning in South Asia except YLDs which is showing an increasing trend. Public health systems should continue efforts to minimise and prevent disabilities arising from unintentional poisoning in South Asia.

