Abstract

The mortality rate is a general indicator with which to measure care and management of schizophrenia. This cohort study evaluated the standardized mortality ratios of all-cause mortality and life-years lost in patients with schizophrenia under a community care program. The database of our study was obtained from the National Community Care Program System for Severe Mental Disorders. A total of 99,214 patients diagnosed with schizophrenia were enrolled before December 2014 and followed between 2015 and 2019. A total of 9483 patients died. Crude mortality rates (CMRs) and standardized mortality ratios (SMRs) calculations were then stratified by natural/unnatural causes and major groups of death were standardized according to the 2010 National Population SMRs. The corresponding life-years lost at birth were also calculated by gender and age. The SMRs of patients with schizophrenia were significantly elevated during the study period with an overall SMR of 4.98 (95% CI, 2.67-7.32) in patients diagnosed with schizophrenia. Neoplasms, cardiovascular diseases, cerebrovascular diseases, external injuries, and poisonings were the most significant causes of death among patients with schizophrenia compared to the general population. The life-years lost of patients with schizophrenia were 15.28 (95% CI, 13.26-17.30). Males with schizophrenia lost 15.82 life-years (95% CI, 13.48-18.16) and females lost 14.59 life-years (95% CI, 13.12-16.06). Clearly, patients with schizophrenia under community care had a high mortality rate in our study, even though the mental health services system has been integrated into the general healthcare system in China to narrow treatment gaps in mental health for > 10 years. In terms of mortality outcome indicators, effective and quality mental health services still have a long way to go. The current study demonstrates the potential for increased prevention and treatment of individuals with schizophrenia under community care.

Language: en