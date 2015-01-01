|
Andriessen K. Crisis 2023; 44(1): 1-6.
36752309
Abstract
Research is essential to improve our understanding and prevention of suicidal behavior, and to alleviate its impact on society. While no one will question the usefulness of research in this field, designing and conducting suicide-related studies entails ethical issues, many of which are not straightforward to address (Hom et al., 2017; Nugent et al., 2019). Important ethical challenges arise from features that are central to suicide research, such as the involvement of participants who might have an increased risk of suicide and asking suicide-related questions of participants (Fisher et al., 2002; Oquendo et al., 2004; Pearson et al., 2001). As both researchers and institutional review boards or human research ethics committees (referred to here as "research ethics committees") have a role in designing suicide prevention studies, this editorial discusses tensions that have been noted between these two parties and their views on dealing with ethical issues in suicide research. It advocates for the use of consensus recommendations encompassing evidence-based and lived-experience informed guidance and for thorough collaboration to enhance and sustain the design and conduct of ethical suicide research contributing to effective suicide prevention.
Language: en
Humans; *Suicide Prevention