Abstract

Cannabis is the most commonly used additive drug after alcohol and tobacco. There has been literature proving the relationship between cannabis use and elevated troponin from myocardial infarction, with many mechanisms explaining them. However, limited data are available on elevated troponin due to cannabis-induced high myocardial oxygen demand due to vasospasm. We present a case of a 21-year-old female presenting with chest pain after cannabis abuse. She exhibited a steep rise in troponin with a normal electrocardiogram (EKG). She refused a coronary angiogram, but a bedside echocardiogram showed no wall motion abnormality. Therefore, the dramatic rise of troponin levels with the chest pain and the resolution of the symptoms were most likely explained by demand ischemia via the mechanism of reversible vasospasm.

