Citation
Makela P, Härkönen J, Lintonen T. Drug Alcohol Rev. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, John Wiley and Sons)
DOI
PMID
36751018
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Studies about drinking in homes are scarce despite the growing importance of the phenomenon. We examined how often different age groups in Finland drink-overall or to intoxication-in their own homes without company beyond the family and in their own or other people's homes with other company, compared to other settings, and on what days and hours of the week this occurs.
Keywords
Finland; age groups; alcohol drinking habits; drinking occasions; home drinking