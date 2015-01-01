|
Yi X, Fu Y, Ding J, Jiang F, Han Z, Zhang Y, Zhang Z, Xiao Q, Chen BT. Eur. Child Adolesc. Psychiatry 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
36754875
BACKGROUND AND OBJECTIVES: Non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI) behavior is one of the characteristics of borderline personality disorder (BPD) in adolescents. Prior studies have shown that adolescents with BPD may have a unique pattern of brain alterations. The purpose of this study was to investigate the alterations in brain structure and function including gray matter volume and resting-state functional connectivity in adolescents with BPD, and to assess the association between NSSI behavior and brain changes on neuroimaging in adolescents with BPD.
Language: en
Adolescent; Borderline personality disorder; Default mode network; Functional connectivity; Limbic-cortical circuit; Non-suicidal self-injury behavior; Voxel-based morphometry