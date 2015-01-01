Abstract

BACKGROUND AND OBJECTIVES: Non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI) behavior is one of the characteristics of borderline personality disorder (BPD) in adolescents. Prior studies have shown that adolescents with BPD may have a unique pattern of brain alterations. The purpose of this study was to investigate the alterations in brain structure and function including gray matter volume and resting-state functional connectivity in adolescents with BPD, and to assess the association between NSSI behavior and brain changes on neuroimaging in adolescents with BPD.



METHODS: 53 adolescents with BPD aged 12-17 years and 39 age-gender matched healthy controls (HCs) were enrolled into this study. Brain magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) was acquired with both 3D-T1 weighted structural imaging and resting-state functional imaging. Voxel-based morphometry (VBM) analysis for gray matter volume and seed-based functional connectivity (FC) analysis were performed for assessing gray matter volume and FC. Clinical assessment for NSSI, mood, and depression was also obtained. Correlative analysis of gray matter alterations with self-injury or mood scales were performed.



RESULTS: There were reductions of gray matter volume in the limbic-cortical circuit and default mode network in adolescents with BPD as compared to HCs (FWE P < 0.05, cluster size ≥ 1000). The diminished gray matter volumes in the left putamen and left middle occipital gyrus were negatively correlated with NSSI in adolescents with BPD (r = - 0.277 and P = 0.045, r = - 0.422 and P = 0.002, respectively). Furthermore, there were alterations of FC in these two regions with diminished gray matter volumes (voxel P < 0.001, cluster P < 0.05, FWE corrected).



CONCLUSIONS: Our results suggest that diminished gray matter volume of the limbic-cortical circuit and default mode network may be an important neural correlate in adolescent BPD. In addition, the reduced gray matter volume and the altered functional connectivity may be associated with NSSI behavior in adolescents with BPD.

