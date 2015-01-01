Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The structure and strength of a child's skull are important in accurately determining what and how external forces were applied when examining head injuries. The aims of this study were to measure skull thickness and strength in children, evaluate sex differences, and investigate the correlation between skull thickness and strength and age.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: Skulls were obtained from 42 Japanese dead bodies under 20 years of age. During the autopsies, bone samples were taken from each skull. The length, width, and central thickness of the skulls were measured using calipers. Three-point bending tests were conducted, and bending load and displacement were recorded. Bending stress and bending strain were calculated, and Young's modulus, 0.2% proof stress, and maximum stress were obtained.



RESULTS: In cases under 1.5 years old, 14 out of 46 male samples and 20 out of 40 female samples did not fracture during the three-point bending test, though no significant sex differences were detected. No significant differences in age, sample thickness, Young's modulus, 0.2% proof stress, or maximum stress were detected between the sexes. The sample thickness, Young's modulus, 0.2% proof stress, and maximum stress increased significantly and logarithmically with age (R(2) = 0.761-0.899). Although age correlated with thickness, Young's modulus, and maximum stress more in females than in males, 0.2% proof stress correlated slightly better in males than in females.



CONCLUSION: The skulls of preschool children, in particular, are thin, have low strength, and are at high risk of fracturing even with relatively small external forces. Unlike adults, no significant sex differences in skull thickness or strength were observed in children.

Language: en