Journal Article

Citation

Clevenger KA, Berrigan D, Patel S, Saint-Maurice PF, Matthews CE. Health Place 2023; 80: e102983.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.healthplace.2023.102983

PMID

36753820

Abstract

We examined associations of neighborhood walkability with the prevalence, type, timing, and temporal characteristics of walking in a representative sample of United States adults. Adults (N = 2649) completed the ACT24 previous-day recall. Home address was linked to block-group National Walkability Index. Survey-adjusted Poisson and logistic regression examined the association of walkability with outcomes. Those who lived in more walkable neighborhoods were more likely to walk overall, for transport, or in the evening. In those who walked, higher walkability was associated with less morning but more evening walking. There were no associations of walkability with the frequency or duration of walking episodes.


Language: en

Keywords

Physical activity; Built environment; Pedestrian; Patterns

