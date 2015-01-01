SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Sparks S, Mitchell SM, LeDuc MK. J. Clin. Psychol. (Hoboken) 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2023, John Wiley and Sons)

10.1002/jclp.23493

36752510

INTRODUCTION: The interpersonal theory of suicide posits that thwarted belongingness (TB) and perceived burdensomeness (PB) are proximal risk factors for suicide ideation; however, there are mixed results regarding this hypothesis among psychiatric inpatients.

OBJECTIVE: The current study examined the mediating role of TB and PB in the relationship between perceived social support (i.e., support from family, friends, a significant other, and total) and suicide ideation distress among psychiatric inpatients.

METHODS: Participants (short-term psychiatric inpatients; N = 139) were administered self-report assessments cross-sectionally.

RESULTS: Nonparametric mediation results indicated that the total (additive) indirect effects of TB and PB, in parallel, were significant in all models, yet there were only significant specific (unique) indirect effects of PB.

CONCLUSION: TB and PB, in combination, may be proximal risk factors for suicide ideation distress among psychiatric inpatients with lower perceived social support from family, friends, a significant other, and in total. These findings are congruent with the interpersonal theory of suicide's propositions that the combination of TB and PB increases the risk for suicide ideation. Clinicians may consider using interventions that target increasing perceived social support and decreasing TB and PB (i.e., cognitive behavioral therapy and social skills training) for this population.


thwarted belongingness; interpersonal theory; perceived burdensomeness; psychiatric inpatient; social support; suicide ideation

