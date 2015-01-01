SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Murray L, Puls HT. J. Hosp. Med. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2023, Society of Hospital Medicine, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)

10.1002/jhm.13050

36751695

Evaluation for Bleeding Disorders in Suspected Child Abuse RELEASE DATE: October 2022 PRIOR VERSION(S): 2013 DEVELOPER: American Academy of Pediatrics FUNDING SOURCE: American Academy of Pediatrics TARGET POPULATION: Children and infants with bruising or bleeding suspicious for physical abuse.


Language: en
