Wright M, Reitegger F, Cela H, Papst A, Gasteiger-Klicpera B. J. Youth Adolesc. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

10.1007/s10964-023-01735-4

36754917

The availability of digital tools aiming to promote adolescent mental health is rapidly increasing. However, the field lacks an up-to-date and focused review of current evidence. This study thus looked into the characteristics and efficacy of digital, evidence-based mental health programs for youth (11-18 years). The selection procedure followed the Preferred Reporting Items for Systematic Review and Meta-Analyses (PRISMA) guidelines and resulted in 27 eligible studies. The high heterogeneity of the results calls for careful interpretation. Nevertheless, small, but promising, effects of digital tools were found with respect to promoting well-being, relieving anxiety, and enhancing protective factors. Some important factors influencing overall efficacy include the given setting, the level of guidance and support, and the adherence to the intervention.


Prevention; Anxiety; Meta-analysis; Digital programs; Protective factors; Well-being

