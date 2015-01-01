Abstract

Experiencing 3 or more mild traumatic brain injuries (TBIs) is linked with poorer cognitive activity decades later, according to an analysis of data from nearly 16 000 older adults. Attention and executive function appear to be more affected than processing speed or working memory, the study found. The results, which were published in the Journal of Neurotrauma, represent “a critical consideration when counseling individuals post-TBI about continuing high-risk activities,” the authors wrote.



In the study, cognitive deficits existed at baseline for people who had experienced a TBI years prior, but the researchers did not observe an acceleration in the decline of their brain function over time. The relationship was also dose-dependent: higher numbers of TBIs were associated with worse performance on cognitive assessments ...



SafetyLit note: this editorial refers to: DOI 10.1089/neu.2022.0360

