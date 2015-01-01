|
Harris E. J. Am. Med. Assoc. JAMA 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, American Medical Association)
36753670
Experiencing 3 or more mild traumatic brain injuries (TBIs) is linked with poorer cognitive activity decades later, according to an analysis of data from nearly 16 000 older adults. Attention and executive function appear to be more affected than processing speed or working memory, the study found. The results, which were published in the Journal of Neurotrauma, represent “a critical consideration when counseling individuals post-TBI about continuing high-risk activities,” the authors wrote.
