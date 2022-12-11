Abstract

IMPORTANCE: Rights and access for transgender individuals, including the participation of transgender athletes in sports, have long been debated. These discussions often center around fairness and mental health impacts on youths associated with identity-based inclusion in sports.



OBJECTIVE: To assess the experiences and perspectives of adolescents and young adults on the inclusion of transgender individuals in competitive sports. DESIGN, SETTING, AND PARTICIPANTS: In this qualitative study, 5 open-ended survey questions were sent to the MyVoice cohort from December 10 to 17, 2021. MyVoice is a nationwide text-message polling platform of US youths aged 14 to 24 years. All coding and subsequent analysis was completed between January 10 and December 11, 2022. MAIN OUTCOMES AND MEASURES: Qualitative perspectives of youths regarding transgender athlete participation in sports as measured by survey responses. Responses were reviewed using an inductive approach to qualitative thematic analysis to develop a codebook. The codes were independently applied to all responses by 2 investigators; discrepancies were resolved with discussion. Summary statistics were calculated for demographic characteristics and code frequencies, and χ2 tests (α = .05, 2-tailed) were used to evaluate differences in opinion based on gender identity and participation in competitive sports.



RESULTS: A total of 905 of 1199 youths (75%) responded to the survey. Respondents had a mean (SD) age of 20 (2) years; 482 (53%) identified as male, 29 (3%) identified as transgender, and 306 (34%) reported having participated in high school and/or collegiate athletics. Three themes emerged: (1) youths differed regarding the inclusion of transgender athletes based on gender identity vs sex assigned at birth, (2) many youths did not have personal experience related to the inclusion of transgender athletes, and (3) youths were uncertain about the impacts of gender identity-based participation on cisgender individuals but perceived positive impacts for transgender individuals. Nearly half of respondents (327 of 691 [47%]) thought that transgender athletes should participate based on their gender identity or personal preference, whereas 240 (35%) favored participation based on sex assigned at birth or in a transgender-only category. Respondents mentioned concern about the fairness of identity-based participation, specifically for cisgender women, but many (410 of 697 [59%]) also reported that it would be affirming for transgender athletes to participate based on gender identity.



CONCLUSIONS AND RELEVANCE: The youths in our study differed in their opinions regarding sports participation of transgender youths, but many felt that inclusive policies would affirm and support the mental health of transgender individuals. Negative impacts on fairness were noted by some respondents. These findings suggest that nuanced policies are needed to address the participation of transgender athletes in competitive sports and should consider the impacts on and perspectives of youths most affected.

Language: en