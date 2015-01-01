SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Madi A, Khanfri L, Agarrab N, Ait Boughima F. Med. Leg. J. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2023, Medico-Legal Society, Publisher SAGE Publications)

10.1177/00258172221146875

36752120

Child abuse is a sensitive subject, and its diagnosis is sometimes difficult and requires awareness among physicians of the conditions that can mimic its symptoms.We report the case of a child aged two years and eight months who, according to his mother, had suffered multiple traumas of accidental and spontaneous occurrence for which he was admitted several times to the Children's University Hospital Ibn Sina in Rabat.The diagnosis of Ehlers-Danlos syndrome was made following the first skin biopsy. During the last admission, the child presented with a bleeding wound that raised the nursing team's doubts; hence, they requested a medico-legal opinion. Our examination confirmed a diagnosis of physical abuse.


Child abuse; Ehlers-Danlos syndrome; forensic medicine

