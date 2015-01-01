SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Zanen JG, Leegwater E, Schippers EF, Wilms EB. Ned. Tijdschr. Geneeskd. 2023; 166: D7145.

(Copyright © 2023, Erven Bohn)

36752668

Synthetic Cannabinoid Receptor Agonists (SCRAs) are a group of New Psychoactive Substances. They are used recreationally to mimic the effects of THC in cannabis. However, THC is a partial agonist of the CB1-receptor and SCRAs are full agonists. Because of this specificity and potency serious adverse events may occur among which psychological, cardiovascular, and gastro-intestinal symptoms. Because of the low incidence in the Netherlands clinical information on SCRA intoxications is limited, making diagnosis and treatment difficult. In this clinical lesson, two cases of SCRA intoxications are described followed by treatment recommendations.


Language: nl
