Guevara-Ramírez W, Miranda-Salinas S, Díaz-Salamanca P, Gribbell-Pizarro J, Saldías-Carrasset V. Rev. Salud Publica 2023; 22(1): 77-81.

Factores determinantes de la accidentabilidad y enfermedades profesionales de los buzos mariscadores de caletas de la Región de Coquimbo, Chile

(Copyright © 2023, Universidad Nacional de Colombia, Instituto de Salud en el Tropico)

10.15446/rsap.V22n1.81590

36753143

OBJECTIVES: To identify the causes of accidents and occupational diseases of shell-fish divers in the small coves de Coquimbo, Los Vilos, and Tongoy, in the Coquimbo Region, Chile, in the period 2008-2018.

METHODS: A structured survey of 44 questions was applied to determine the causes or factors that influence accidents and occupational diseases of shellfish divers in the region; collecting information, experiences and observations of the protagonists. The double entry table, the X2 and C contingency association statistics were used for the data analysis.

RESULTS: Of the 52 surveys carried out, 28 shellfish divers have had accidents and occupational diseases (53%). The segment that does not complete basic education concentrates 46% of accidents. It also shows incidence, the depth at which diving is done, the consumption of alcohol and tobacco, the non-use of decompression tables and the lack of training.

CONCLUSIONS: The type of accident or associated occupational disease with the highest incidence is decompression syndrome and suffocation, both of which have a high association with alcohol consumption and non-use of decompression tables.

Objetivos Identificar las causas de accidentes y enfermedades profesionales de buzos mariscadores en las caletas de Coquimbo, Los Vilos y Tongoy en la región de Coquimbo (Chile), en el periodo 2008-2018.

Métodos Se aplicó una encuesta de 44 preguntas para determinar las causas o factores que influyen en los accidentes y enfermedades profesionales de los buzos mariscadores en la región. Se recopiló información, experiencias y observaciones de los protagonistas. Para su análisis se utilizaron la tabla de doble entradas, los estadísticos de asociación X2 y C de contingencia.

Resultados De las 52 encuestas realizadas, 28 buzos mariscadores han tenido accidentes y enfermedades profesionales (53%). El segmento que no completa la enseñanza básica concentra el 46% de los accidentes. También muestra incidencia, la profundidad a la cual se realiza el buceo, el consumo de alcohol y tabaco, el no uso de las tablas de descompresión y el no haber recibido capacitación.

Conclusiones Los tipos de accidente o enfermedades profesionales asociadas de mayor incidencia son el síndrome de descompresión y la asfixia. Ambos casos presentan una alta asociación con el consumo de alcohol y el no uso de las tablas de descomprensión.


Language: es
