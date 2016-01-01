Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To characterize the cases of poisoning by marine and freshwater animals treated by the PCC of the University of Antioquia, Colombia, between 2016 and 2018.



METHODOLOGY: An observational, retrospective study using the PCC database that contains the demographic and clinical characteristics reported during the medical management during a toxicological emergency. Period analyzed was from January 1st, 2016 to December 31st, 2018. The cases identified as poisoning by aquatic animals had telephone follow-up to understand if there were complications or sequelae.



RESULTS: Twelve cases were reported in the period, eleven of them caused by the freshwater stingray. Seven of those affected were men. The median age was 30 years (range: 8 to 44). Antioquia and Caquetá reported 58% of the accidents recorded. Although the empirical use of antibiotics was done in the majority of cases, only four of them documented infectious skin and soft tissue complications that required intrahospital treatment.



CONCLUSION: Poisoning by freshwater and saltwater animals occurs in Colombia. Although there were few cases in 3 years, the low national registry may be relevant, meriting greater preparation of medical personnel, and more research in this area.

Language: es