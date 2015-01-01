|
Khatchaturian R, Stillwell B. Int. J. Aquatic Res. Educ. 2022; 13(4): e7.
Copyright © 2022, Bowling Green State University
A qualitative single-subject exploratory case study approach was used to examine the effectiveness of an intervention process to assist a 30-year-old female in reducing her fear of water. During the 18-week intervention, systematic desensitization was utilized in conjunction with multiple data sources to determine its success. Data sources included the Spielberger State-Trait Anxiety Inventory (STAI), semi-structured interviews, swimming skills tests, collages, and participant and researcher journals. Data analysis examined changes in scores for the STAI and swimming skills tests while an inductive data analytic strategy was applied to organize and make sense of the interviews, collages, and participant journal entries. A researcher's journal was kept confirming major findings.
