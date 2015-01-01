Abstract

A qualitative single-subject exploratory case study approach was used to examine the effectiveness of an intervention process to assist a 30-year-old female in reducing her fear of water. During the 18-week intervention, systematic desensitization was utilized in conjunction with multiple data sources to determine its success. Data sources included the Spielberger State-Trait Anxiety Inventory (STAI), semi-structured interviews, swimming skills tests, collages, and participant and researcher journals. Data analysis examined changes in scores for the STAI and swimming skills tests while an inductive data analytic strategy was applied to organize and make sense of the interviews, collages, and participant journal entries. A researcher's journal was kept confirming major findings.



RESULTS showed a decrease in fear as documented by interviews, participant journal entries, and the post-collage. No differences in scores were noted for the STAI and swimming skills tests. These findings suggest that cognitive and psychological progress was made by the participant; however, more time was needed to transform this progress into performing physical skills in the water.

Language: en