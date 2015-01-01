Abstract

The Aquatic Readiness Assessment (ARA) is an assessment instrument for measuring children's aquatic readiness. The objective of the study was to translate the English version into Portuguese and to investigate the content, construct, and criterion validity as well as the reliability and rater objectivity of the ARA for Brazilian children. Twenty-three professionals and 464 children, newborn to 13 years-old participated in the study. We found strong content (94% to 100% of judges' agreement) and criterion validity, internal consistency (α from.96 to.97), and inter-rater objectivity (ICC from.81 to.98), and test-retest reliability (ICC from.94 to.98). Appropriate fit indices were observed for the model (CFI =.99; TLI =.99; RMSEA.08, CI 90% =.67 to.10); the model was invariant for boys and girls (CFI =.99; RMSEA =.080; ΔCFI =.009; Δ RMSEA =.015) but not for age groups (CFI =.87, RMSEA =.160). The ARA presented adequate validity and reliability for evaluating the swimming performance of Brazilian children.

