Abstract

In high income countries, jumping and diving into water are a small but persistent cause of death and serious injury especially among male youth and young adults. Although water entries maintain a high media profile, little is known about what entry competencies and underlying water safety knowledge youth bring to this practice. Undergraduates enrolled in aquatics (N= 76) completed a survey before attempting 7 entry jumping and diving tasks. While safety attitudes and self-reported behaviours were generally good, considerable variation in practical entry competence was evident. Most completed a deep-water compact jump (87%) and PFD jump (88%) with ease. Many completed a crouch dive (57%) and standing dive (53%) into deep water with ease, but only 33% completed a standing dive from a block/bulkhead (height) with ease. Ways of addressing weaknesses in knowledge, attitudes, and behaviours are discussed and recommendations made to enhance the teaching of safe water entry.

