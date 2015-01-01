Abstract

The study aimed to experimentally verify the efficacy of wearing flotation aids to add buoyancy from the pelvis to the side of the thigh on the swimming performance of beginning swimmers who were capable of swimming around 25 meters at a time. The study recruited seven male university students who were members of the Physical Education Department and who lacked experience in specialized swimming instruction. The study found statistical difference in prone flotation between the use of flotation aids (7.27±1.92 sec) and without flotation aids (3.50±0.72 sec). During swimming for distance in a 5 min. swim test, we found statistical difference between the use of flotation aids (185.0±29.6 m) and without flotation aids (172.6±24.4 m). Moreover, no overall differences in stroke length and stroke rate were observed flotation and no flotation use.

Language: en