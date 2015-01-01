|
Marques O, Palacios-Aguilar J, Melo H, Leitão N, Castillo L, Szpilman D, Rama L. Int. J. Aquatic Res. Educ. 2020; 13(1): e2.
(Copyright © 2020, Bowling Green State University)
The objective of the study was to compare the performance of Portuguese lifeguards in two trials of simulated rescue at the beach within a regular continuous workday. Additionally, the study aimed to analyse the influence of experience and initial course syllabus on the rescue performance. A total of 86 Portuguese lifeguards (LG) participated in this study, 69 males and 17 females. The two simulated drowning occurrences were planned to occur at 50 meters from the coastline between 9.00h am and 18.00h pm. The weather conditions, the characteristics of the beach, wave amplitude were also controlled. The results were analysed through descriptive and comparative tests and pairwise comparisons. The rescue was performed in less than 6 minutes by 91.9% of the subjects, 5.8% between and 6-10 min and only 2.3% exceeded 10 minutes. No significant differences (p>0.05) were found on the total rescue time between trials and the number of ventilations. The number of training sessions at the beach during the lifesaving course was negatively correlated with a faster rescue trial (r= -0.218; p=0.004). The majority of the Portuguese LG in this study demonstrated the readiness required to conduct a full rescue in less than 6 minutes.
