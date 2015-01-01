Abstract

The objective of the study was to compare the performance of Portuguese lifeguards in two trials of simulated rescue at the beach within a regular continuous workday. Additionally, the study aimed to analyse the influence of experience and initial course syllabus on the rescue performance. A total of 86 Portuguese lifeguards (LG) participated in this study, 69 males and 17 females. The two simulated drowning occurrences were planned to occur at 50 meters from the coastline between 9.00h am and 18.00h pm. The weather conditions, the characteristics of the beach, wave amplitude were also controlled. The results were analysed through descriptive and comparative tests and pairwise comparisons. The rescue was performed in less than 6 minutes by 91.9% of the subjects, 5.8% between and 6-10 min and only 2.3% exceeded 10 minutes. No significant differences (p>0.05) were found on the total rescue time between trials and the number of ventilations. The number of training sessions at the beach during the lifesaving course was negatively correlated with a faster rescue trial (r= -0.218; p=0.004). The majority of the Portuguese LG in this study demonstrated the readiness required to conduct a full rescue in less than 6 minutes.



O objetivo do estudo foi comparar o desempenho dos nadadores-salvadores (NS) portugueses em dois ensaios de resgate simulado na praia em um dia de trabalho contínuo e regular. Além disso, o estudo teve como objetivo analisar a influência da experiência e do currículo inicial do curso no desempenho do resgate. Um total de 86 NS portugueses participaram neste estudo, 69 homens e 17 mulheres. As duas ocorrências simuladas de afogamento foram planeadas para ocorrer a 50 metros da costa, entre 9h e 18h. As condições climáticas, as características da praia, a amplitude das ondas também foram controladas. Os resultados foram analisados através de testes descritivos e comparativos e comparações aos pares. O resgate foi realizado em menos de 6 minutos por 91,9% dos sujeitos, 5,8% entre 6 e 10 minutos e apenas 2,3% excederam os 10 minutos. Não foram encontradas diferenças significativas (p> 0,05) no tempo total de resgate entre os ensaios e o número de ventilações. O número de sessões de treino na praia durante o curso de nadador-salvador foi correlacionado com um teste de resgate mais rápido (r = -0, 218; p = 0,004). A maioria dos NS portugueses neste estudo demonstrou a prontidão necessária para realizar um resgate completo em menos de 6 minutos.

