Journal Article

Citation

Dasinger TM, Brown LL, Sawyers AJ. Int. J. Aquatic Res. Educ. 2020; 12(4): e6.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Bowling Green State University)

DOI

10.25035/IJARE.12.04.06

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Drowning is one of the leading causes of death in youth, especially among minority populations (Gilchrest & Parker, 2014). According to the World Health Organization (2014), every hour of every day approximately 42 people lose their lives to drowning. Additionally, African-Americans are 14 times more likely to drown in a pool than other racial or ethnic group members (Waller & Norwood, 2011). The purpose of this study was to examine survey results between swimming and non-swimming minority youth participants. Forty African-American students between the ages of 5-17 from an after-school program completed the Swimming Involvement Survey.

RESULTS indicated that swimmers, independent of group or gender, would like to swim more than they currently do. These results can help structure more effective swimming programs targeting minority youth. © 2020 Human Kinetics Publishers Inc. All rights reserved.


Language: en

Keywords

Drowning prevention; Ethnicity; Minority; Swimming lessons; Youth

