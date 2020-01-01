|
Dasinger TM, Brown LL, Sawyers AJ. Int. J. Aquatic Res. Educ. 2020; 12(4): e6.
(Copyright © 2020, Bowling Green State University)
Drowning is one of the leading causes of death in youth, especially among minority populations (Gilchrest & Parker, 2014). According to the World Health Organization (2014), every hour of every day approximately 42 people lose their lives to drowning. Additionally, African-Americans are 14 times more likely to drown in a pool than other racial or ethnic group members (Waller & Norwood, 2011). The purpose of this study was to examine survey results between swimming and non-swimming minority youth participants. Forty African-American students between the ages of 5-17 from an after-school program completed the Swimming Involvement Survey.
Drowning prevention; Ethnicity; Minority; Swimming lessons; Youth