Citation
Casey A, Blok J, Vaughan K, O'Dwyer W. Int. J. Aquatic Res. Educ. 2020; 12(4): e5.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Bowling Green State University)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
Children with autism spectrum disorders (ASD) are twice as likely to die from unintentional drowning compared to same-age children without ASD emphasizing the importance of water-safety skills and knowledge. Yet little research has been published on perceptions of water safety for this population. The objective of the study was to investigate parental perceptions of water safety amongst children with ASD. An online questionnaire focusing on parental perceptions of water safety was distributed to parents of children with ASD associated with autism support groups across Canada. Forty-nine parents completed the self-report questionnaire with items related to demographics, swimming proficiency and lessons, adult supervision, and emergency safety procedures. Most parents (70%) believed that swimming ability was more important than supervision in ensuring water safety amongst children with ASD.
Language: en
Keywords
Drowning prevention; Autism spectrum disorder (ASD); Parental perceptions; Swimming proficiency; Water safety