Anderson AR, Knee E, Ramos WD. Int. J. Aquatic Res. Educ. 2020; 12(3): e3.
(Copyright © 2020, Bowling Green State University)
This study examined the impact of a LGBTQ diversity training on the attitudes and professional competencies of aquatic employees within a campus recreational sports setting. While diversity training is often discussed as a key component of inclusive aquatic programming, little empirical research examining the outcomes associated with such trainings exists. As such, members of the research team developed, implemented, and evaluated a four-month long training program consisting of one in-person training session and monthly inclusion handouts discussing issues related to the inclusion of LGBTQ participants. A comparative quantitative research design was used to measure employee's attitudes towards the LGBTQ population and inclusive-recreational sports aquatic professional competencies for both individuals who underwent the training and a control group of employees who did not participate in the training.
Language: en
Training; Attitudes; Competencies; Diversity; Homonegativity; LGBTQ