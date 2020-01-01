Abstract

This study examined the effectiveness of a drowning prevention program and the retention of swimming and water safety skills for 3-14 year-old children with and without disabilities. The intensive program, SWIM Central, used a top-down approach to teach 6 swimming and water safety skills during 10, 30-minute sessions. A post-participation parent survey results suggested that children ages 3-14 with and without disabilities who had previously participated in SWIM Central retained swimming and water safety skills to a similar degree. The current swim skill assessments showed that there was not an overall difference in swim skill performance in the presence of a disability; therefore, the SWIM Central program was effective in increasing overall swimming performance for children with and without disabilities. © 2020 Human Kinetics Publishers Inc. All rights reserved.

