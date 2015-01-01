|
Soole D, O'Hern S, Cameron M, Peiris S, Newstead S, Anderson W, Smith T. J. Road Safety 2023; 34(1).
(Copyright © 2023, Australasian College of Road Safety)
While the relationship between vehicle speed and crash risk and severity are well understood, precise quantifications of the attribution of speeding to casualty crashes remains more elusive, due in part to the lack of reliable network-wide speed survey data. A relatively new source of network-wide speed data is Global Positioning System (GPS) probe data. This paper explores the feasibility of using this data, along with existing crash risk estimates, to determine the proportion of casualty crashes attributable to travelling at various speeds above the posted limit on Queensland roads.
Language: en