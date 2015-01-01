Abstract

BACKGROUND: Catastrophizing, when an individual overestimates the probability of a severe negative outcome, is related to various aspects of mental ill-health. Here, we further characterize catastrophizing by investigating the extent to which self-reported catastrophizing is associated with risk-taking, using an online behavioural task and computational modelling.



Methods: We performed two online studies: a pilot study (n = 69) and a main study (n = 263). In the pilot study, participants performed the Balloon Analogue Risk Task (BART), alongside two other tasks (reported in the Supplement), and completed mental health questionnaires. Based on the findings from the pilot, we explored risk-taking in more detail in the main study using two versions of the Balloon Analogue Risk task (BART), with either a high or low cost for bursting the balloon.



Results: In the main study, there was a significant negative relationship between self-report catastrophizing scores and risk-taking in the low (but not high) cost version of the BART. Computational modelling of the BART task revealed no relationship between any parameter and Catastrophizing scores in either version of the task.



Conclusions: We show that increased self-reported catastrophizing may be associated with reduced behavioural measures of risk-taking, but were unable to identify a computational correlate of this effect.

