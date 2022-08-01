|
Qin X, Zhen F, Guo S, Tang J. Travel Behav. Soc. 2023; 30: 92-104.
At present, scholars have mostly discussed urban residents' public bicycle travel behaviour and the effect of built environment; however, relevant research on college students is insufficient, and a thinking path for the construction of university towns is lacking. On the basis of questionnaire survey and point-of-interest data and taking Xianlin University Town in Nanjing, China as an example, this paper focuses on the spatiotemporal characteristics of college students' public bicycle travel and the influencing factors of its built environment.
College student; Public bicycle travel; Travel area; Travel duration; Travel time period