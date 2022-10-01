Abstract

This study examined commute mode choice in a small college town by employing an integrated choice and latent variable (ICLV) model to adequately address the role of attitudinal variables, such as pro-car, pro-bus, and pro-environmental attitudes. The campus commute data (n = 554) came from an individual travel survey of the faculty and staff at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. The ICLV model provided a richer and more nuanced understanding of the commute mode choice of campus members than a traditional multinomial logit (MNL) model by illustrating how various sociodemographic characteristics influence mode decisions through mode preference and environmental attitudes.



RESULTS of a scenario analysis show that policy efforts that aim to shift commuter attitudes toward sustainable modes can be as effective as measures that improve actual transportation systems.

Language: en