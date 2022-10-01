|
Kim J, Lee B. Travel Behav. Soc. 2023; 30: 249-261.
This study examined commute mode choice in a small college town by employing an integrated choice and latent variable (ICLV) model to adequately address the role of attitudinal variables, such as pro-car, pro-bus, and pro-environmental attitudes. The campus commute data (n = 554) came from an individual travel survey of the faculty and staff at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. The ICLV model provided a richer and more nuanced understanding of the commute mode choice of campus members than a traditional multinomial logit (MNL) model by illustrating how various sociodemographic characteristics influence mode decisions through mode preference and environmental attitudes.
College town; Commute; Integrated choice and latent variable (ICLV) model; Mode choice; Travel behavior