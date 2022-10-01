SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Neven A, Ectors W. Travel Behav. Soc. 2023; 30: 302-311.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.tbs.2022.10.009

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Transportation challenges are important barriers for persons with disabilities (PWD) to participate in professional, social and economic life. This study builds further on previous literature about the transportation problems of PWD by not only mapping in detail the perceived mobility barriers of PWD with various types of disabilities and for different travel modes, but also investigating their own solutions to lower these barriers and examining the impact of improved mobility on participation. The experiences, transport needs and wishes of 45 PWD (with physical, visual or intellectual disabilities or Autism Spectrum Disorder) were investigated using qualitative focus groups and semi-structured interviews in Flanders, Belgium. The study provides concrete recommendations for the experienced mobility barriers to increasing PWD's societal participation.


Language: en

Keywords

Accessible mobility; Mobility barriers; Persons with disabilities

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print