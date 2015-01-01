|
Şenyüz C, Bayramoğlu Erden. Turk. J. Child Adol. Mental Health 2022; 29(2): 53-59.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Türkiye Çocuk ve Genç Psikiyatrisi Derneği)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
Recent studies show that the starting age of alcohol and substance use has dropped to primary school. Many factors play a role in the initiation of alcohol and substance use by children and adolescents. In particular, peer relationships, comorbid mental disorders, socioeconomic levels, the relationships between parents, and the relationships of children and adolescents with their parents are considered risk factors for developing alcohol and substance use disorder. In this review, psychosocial and neurobiological influences playing roles in children and adolescents' alcohol and substance addiction are reviewed. Addiction risks and protective factors of children and adolescents are discussed regarding the results of current studies.
