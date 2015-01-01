Abstract

Recent studies show that the starting age of alcohol and substance use has dropped to primary school. Many factors play a role in the initiation of alcohol and substance use by children and adolescents. In particular, peer relationships, comorbid mental disorders, socioeconomic levels, the relationships between parents, and the relationships of children and adolescents with their parents are considered risk factors for developing alcohol and substance use disorder. In this review, psychosocial and neurobiological influences playing roles in children and adolescents' alcohol and substance addiction are reviewed. Addiction risks and protective factors of children and adolescents are discussed regarding the results of current studies.



===



Günümüzdeki çalışmalara bakıldığında alkol ve madde kullanımına başlama yaşı ilkokul çağına kadar düşmüştür. Çocuk ve ergenlerin alkol ve

madde kullanmaya başlamalarında birçok etken rol oynamaktadır. Özellikle akran ilişkileri, eşlik eden ruhsal sorunların varlığı, sosyoekonomik

düzeyler, ebeveynlerin kendi aralarındaki ilişkisi ve çocuk ve ergenlerin ebeveynleri ile ilişkisi alkol ve madde kullanım bozukluğunun gelişmesi

için risk faktörleri olarak değerlendirilmektedir. Bu derlemede, çocuk ve ergenlerin alkol ve madde bağımlılıklarında rol oynayan psikososyal

ve nörobiyolojik etkiler gözden geçirilmiştir. Çocuk ve ergenlerin bağımlılık risk faktörleri ve koruyucu faktörleri güncel çalışmaların sonuçları

kaynak gösterilerek tartışılmıştır

Language: en