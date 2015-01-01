SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Şenyüz C, Bayramoğlu Erden. Turk. J. Child Adol. Mental Health 2022; 29(2): 53-59.

(Copyright © 2022, Türkiye Çocuk ve Genç Psikiyatrisi Derneği)

10.4274/tjcamh.galenos.2021.72681

Recent studies show that the starting age of alcohol and substance use has dropped to primary school. Many factors play a role in the initiation of alcohol and substance use by children and adolescents. In particular, peer relationships, comorbid mental disorders, socioeconomic levels, the relationships between parents, and the relationships of children and adolescents with their parents are considered risk factors for developing alcohol and substance use disorder. In this review, psychosocial and neurobiological influences playing roles in children and adolescents' alcohol and substance addiction are reviewed. Addiction risks and protective factors of children and adolescents are discussed regarding the results of current studies.

Günümüzdeki çalışmalara bakıldığında alkol ve madde kullanımına başlama yaşı ilkokul çağına kadar düşmüştür. Çocuk ve ergenlerin alkol ve
madde kullanmaya başlamalarında birçok etken rol oynamaktadır. Özellikle akran ilişkileri, eşlik eden ruhsal sorunların varlığı, sosyoekonomik
düzeyler, ebeveynlerin kendi aralarındaki ilişkisi ve çocuk ve ergenlerin ebeveynleri ile ilişkisi alkol ve madde kullanım bozukluğunun gelişmesi
için risk faktörleri olarak değerlendirilmektedir. Bu derlemede, çocuk ve ergenlerin alkol ve madde bağımlılıklarında rol oynayan psikososyal
ve nörobiyolojik etkiler gözden geçirilmiştir. Çocuk ve ergenlerin bağımlılık risk faktörleri ve koruyucu faktörleri güncel çalışmaların sonuçları
kaynak gösterilerek tartışılmıştır


Language: en
