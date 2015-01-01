SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Otsuki M, Shimizu T, Ikedo Y. Trans. Soc. Automot. Eng. Jpn. 2023; 54(2): 284-287.

(Copyright © 2023, Society of Automotive Engineers of Japan)

10.11351/jsaeronbun.54.284

unavailable

We analyzed the forward collision mitigation effect of the driving load reduction system using market data. The analysis was conducted by comparing the frequency of forward collisions for each distance when Adaptive Cruise Control was used or not used on the same road type. The frequency while using the system on the highway was 1 / 2.1 of not using. We consider that most of this result is the effect of reducing by using the driving load reduction system. However, more factors that affect the frequency can be considered, so further investigation is required.


accident investigation and analysis; adaptive cruise control; driving support; macro data; safety

