Fires occurring in cars are a social problem. Specifically, most methods used in investigating the causes of fire are based on evidence burned after the fire. This is insufficient as objective data due to contamination, deterioration, etc. of evidence. It is also likely that the investigation will be distorted, depending on the opinion of the investigator. This is an unscientific method. Car systems, on the other hand, are generally self-diagnostic, driven by software. Its self-diagnosis function detects a fault when a normal signal is not input under a certain condition, and is determined as abnormal. This is possible through Diagnosis Trouble Codes(DTC). DTC is a system that determines and records the faults occurring in the vehicle. The site uses it to diagnose the fault. If a related system of a car fails, the On-Board Diagnostics(OBD) monitors it, and saves it in the Electronic Control Unit(ECU) in the form of DTC. DTC has various fault information: abnormal performance of the sensors, breaking of wiring, short circuit, etc. If an automobile fire has occurred, the sensor or wiring could burn and cause a fault to be stored in ECU in the form of DTC. Therefore, the analysis of the DTC can be used as objective data to find out the cause of a car fire. This paper uses DTC to determine the cause of a fire in a car.



Keywords: Diagnosis trouble codes, On-board diagnotics, Electronic control unit, Fires in cars, Engine management system

키워드: 고장진단코드, 차량진단프로그램, 전자제어컨트롤유닛, 차량화재, 엔진제어시스템



소방청 국가화재정보시스템에 등록된 화재에서 최근 1년간(2021.7~2022.7) 화재 건수는 38,883건 이며 이중 차량화재는 4,441건으로 전체 화재에서 약 11 %를 차지 하고 있다. 선박 및 항공기의 발생건수가 144건임을 감안 할때 이동 교통수단의 화재 건수는 단연 높다. 또한 건축, 구조물, 임야등 부동산에서 발생되는 화재 다음으로 가장 높은 화재 빈도를 나타낸다.1) 이러한 화재의 49 %는 연료를 직접 연소하는 엔진과 인접 범위에서 발생되며 기계, 전기, 부주의, 교통사고 등이 그 뒤를 잇고 있다.2,3) 한편 차량 화재의 특징은 건물에서 발생되는 일정 구역의 발화가 아니라 주행환경에 따라 불규칙한 바람의 영향 및 발화지점 축소의 어려움과 더불어 발화 원으로 작용하는 고열 부분은 고온에 따른 전도에 의해 화재 후 그 흔적을 증명하기 어렵다.4) 따라서 화재 감식을 통한 원인 분석에 있어서 대부분 화재후 소훼된 증거물, 운전자 진술, 주변환경을 이용하여 합리적인 추론방식의 감식이 이뤄져왔다. 이 방식은 증거물의 오염, 진술의 신빙성, 감식자의 능력에 따라 감식의 오류가 발생될 개연성이 높다. 한편 엔진은 EMS(Engine Management System)를 통해 작동되며 고장검출 기능이 있어 작동중 실시간 센서, 와이어링, 실화여부, 배출가스상태 관련 부품의 성능저하 등을 모니터링하여 문제 발생시 DTC(Diagnosis Trouble Codes)로 출력하고 이를 ECU(Engine Control Unit)에 저장하여 정비진단 정보로 제공한다. 이는 차량화재의 원인 분석시 객관적 자료가 될 수 있다. 엔진 작동중 화재에 의해 관련 계통의 소훼가 발생되어 시스템의 물리적인 손상시 EMS에서 DTC형태로 저장 할 수 있기 떄문이다. 따라서 본 논문에서는 기존의 주관적인 감식에서 벗어나 객관적인 EMS DTC를 이용해 화재 원인을 분석하는 기법을 제안하고자 한다.

