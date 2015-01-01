|
Fires occurring in cars are a social problem. Specifically, most methods used in investigating the causes of fire are based on evidence burned after the fire. This is insufficient as objective data due to contamination, deterioration, etc. of evidence. It is also likely that the investigation will be distorted, depending on the opinion of the investigator. This is an unscientific method. Car systems, on the other hand, are generally self-diagnostic, driven by software. Its self-diagnosis function detects a fault when a normal signal is not input under a certain condition, and is determined as abnormal. This is possible through Diagnosis Trouble Codes(DTC). DTC is a system that determines and records the faults occurring in the vehicle. The site uses it to diagnose the fault. If a related system of a car fails, the On-Board Diagnostics(OBD) monitors it, and saves it in the Electronic Control Unit(ECU) in the form of DTC. DTC has various fault information: abnormal performance of the sensors, breaking of wiring, short circuit, etc. If an automobile fire has occurred, the sensor or wiring could burn and cause a fault to be stored in ECU in the form of DTC. Therefore, the analysis of the DTC can be used as objective data to find out the cause of a car fire. This paper uses DTC to determine the cause of a fire in a car.
