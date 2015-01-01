|
Koo S. Trans. Kor. Soc. Automot. Eng. 2023; 31(2): 117-126.
(Copyright © 2023, Korean Society of Automotive Engineers)
This study has been conducted to derive implications for the body design factors of PBVs that were used under low-speed limit through co-analysis between the characteristics of recent PBVs and domestic speed limit urban traffic environments. It has been observed that the design factors of PBVs as a type of ground transportation in urban mobility systems can be used for certain purposes after analyzing various developing cases of PBVs domestically and overseas. The implications for a PBV body design had been inferred in this study with the following results: non-aerodynamic boxy exterior body shapes, interior design layouts with flexibility for space usability, including driver position switching, and audio-visual methods to notify pedestrians that a vehicle is approaching in traffic environments. The major factors for design changes in PBVs under speed limit urban traffic environments had been concluded as: non-aerodynamic exterior designs, space variation-oriented interior designs, and audio-visual notification method designs.
