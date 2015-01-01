Abstract

Sidewalk autonomous delivery robots (SADRs) are a new last-mile delivery service. The present study aims to identify the factors impacting the adoption of SADRs among Iranian online shoppers. To this end, based on consumer coproduction theory and technology readiness (TR), this paper combined individual factors, socialized factor, and risk factors. A total of 287 respondents were surveyed using an online questionnaire, and the partial least squares structural equation modelling (PLS-SEM) was employed to model the data. The modelling results revealed that attitude, innovativeness, and optimism had positive impacts on the intention of consumers to use delivery robots. Furthermore, optimism and environmental concern had a positive impact on attitude, while the need for human interaction, performance risk, and delivery risk had negative impacts. However, no significant relationship was found between innovativeness and attitude. The results of the present study provide important theoretical and practical suggestions to marketers and delivery service provides.

Language: en