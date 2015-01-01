|
Citation
|
Nakamura H, Tsuchiya T, Suzuki S, Kashiwamura Y, Otubo H. Tech. J. Adv. Mobil. 2021; 2(1): 1-15.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Japan UAS Industrial Development Association)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
A single drone operation contains risk to third party on the ground and in the air. Sharing airspace with drones with different level of safety and reliability will increase such risk. Standardizing functional safety analysis among drone manufacture is important when various experience, knowledge and philosophy are found. Authors applied a functional safety analysis standardized in the automotive industry to a drone for delivery, using a reliability engineering software in Automobile and Aviation Industry, Ansys medina analyze.
Language: ja
|
Keywords
|
Drone; Functional Safety Analysis; NEDO Dress Project; Reliability Engineering; ドローン