Abstract

A single drone operation contains risk to third party on the ground and in the air. Sharing airspace with drones with different level of safety and reliability will increase such risk. Standardizing functional safety analysis among drone manufacture is important when various experience, knowledge and philosophy are found. Authors applied a functional safety analysis standardized in the automotive industry to a drone for delivery, using a reliability engineering software in Automobile and Aviation Industry, Ansys medina analyze.



===



官民連携して空の産業革命、空の移動革命が推進されている昨今、経験や知識、思想の異なるメーカー・サプライヤー・オペレーターが集まり、様々な種類の無人航空機システム(以下、ドローン)が開発され、多種多様なサービスの実装が目指されている。今後の利用拡大、特に都市環境でのサービス実装に向けては、開発におけるシステムの安全性・信頼性に対する共通の認識や開発プロセスの標準化、そして開発支援ツールの提供が重要である。本研究では、自動車業界で標準化されている機能安全活動をドローンに適用し、その有効性を議論した。分析にあたっては、信頼性工学のソフトウェアAnsys medini analyzeを利用している。本研究は、機能安全活動への知見を深め、またその適用性を検討することを目的とした初期的な分析だが、無人地帯上空の物流に利用されるドローンへの機能安全分析の例示と、機能安全活動による潜在的なリスクやハザードの特定、今後のドローンの機能安全活動標準化に向けての検討項目の原案とすることを目的とした。

Language: ja