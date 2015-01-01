Abstract

In 2022, UAS in Japan will enter the new era, which includes out-of-sight flight (Beyond Visual Line of Sight,BVLOS) in populated areas. As represented by freight transportation by drone, there will be more situations that require safe operations by multiple people. In the case of manned aircraft, there is a skill called CRM (Crew Resource Management) as a method for preventing human error and performing safe operation in a team of multiple people. Those involved in the flight are required to maintain their skills through regular training. Since it has been pointed out that about 60-80% of aircraft accidents are caused by human factors, thus, it is expected that effective application of CRM in the development of UAS-related human resources will contribute to accident prevention.

