Abstract

Studies investigating the question of how automated cars (ACs) should drive converge to show that a personalized automated driving-style, i.e., mimicking the driving-style of the human behind the wheel, has a positive influence on various aspects of his experience (e.g., comfort). However, few studies have investigated the fact that these benefits might vary with respect to driver-related variables, such as trust in ACs, and contextual variables of the driving activity, such as weather conditions. Additionally, the context of intermediate levels of automation, such as SAE level 3, remains largely unexplored. The objective of this study was to investigate these points. In a scenario-based experimental protocol, participants were exposed to written scenarios in which a character is driven by a SAE level 3 AC in different combinations of conditions (i.e., types of roads, weather conditions and traffic congestion levels). For each condition, participants were asked to indicate how fast they would prefer their AC to drive and how fast they would manually drive in the same situation. Through analyses of variance and equivalence tests, results showed a tendency for participants to overall prefer a slightly lower AC speed than their own. However, a linear regression analysis showed that while participants with the lowest levels of trust preferred an AC speed lower than theirs, those with the highest levels preferred an AC speed nearly identical to theirs. Overall, the results of this study suggest that it would be more beneficial to implement a personalization approach for the design of automated driving-styles rather than a one for all approach.

