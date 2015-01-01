Abstract

INTRODUCTION: The U.S. Navy experienced a series of physiological events in aircrew involving primarily the F/A-18 airframe related to rapid decompression of cabin pressures, of which aviation decompression sickness (DCS) was felt to contribute. The underlying pathophysiology of aviation DCS is the same as that of diving-related. However, based on the innate multifactorial circumstances surrounding hypobaric DCS, in clinical practice it continues to be unpredictable and less familiar as it falls at the intersect of aerospace and hyperbaric medicine. This retrospective study aimed to review the case series diagnosed as aviation DCS in a collaborative effort between aerospace specialists and hyperbaricists to increase appropriate identification and treatment of hypobaric DCS.



METHODS: We identified 18 cases involving high-performance aircraft emergently treated as aviation DCS at a civilian hyperbaric chamber. Four reviewers with dual training in aviation and hyperbaric medicine retrospectively reviewed cases and categorized presentations as "DCS" or "Alternative Diagnosis".



RESULTS: Reviewers identified over half of presenting cases could be attributed to an alternative diagnosis. In events that occurred at flight altitudes below 17,000 ft (5182 m) or with rapid decompression pressure changes under 0.3 atm, DCS was less likely to be the etiology of the presenting symptoms.



CONCLUSIONS: Aviation physiological events continue to be difficult to diagnose. This study aimed to better understand this phenomenon and provide additional insight and key characteristics for both flight physicians and hyperbaric physicians. As human exploration continues to challenge the limits of sustainable physiology, the incidence of aerospace DCS may increase and underscores our need to recognize and appropriately treat it.Kutz CJ, Kirby IJ, Grover IR, Tanaka HL. Aviation decompression sickness in aerospace and hyperbaric medicine. Aerosp Med Hum Perform. 2023; 94(1):11-17.

