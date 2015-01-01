|
Kutz CJ, Kirby IJ, Grover IR, Tanaka HL. Aerosp. Med. Hum. Perform. 2023; 94(1): 11-17.
(Copyright © 2023, Aerospace Medical Association)
36757235
INTRODUCTION: The U.S. Navy experienced a series of physiological events in aircrew involving primarily the F/A-18 airframe related to rapid decompression of cabin pressures, of which aviation decompression sickness (DCS) was felt to contribute. The underlying pathophysiology of aviation DCS is the same as that of diving-related. However, based on the innate multifactorial circumstances surrounding hypobaric DCS, in clinical practice it continues to be unpredictable and less familiar as it falls at the intersect of aerospace and hyperbaric medicine. This retrospective study aimed to review the case series diagnosed as aviation DCS in a collaborative effort between aerospace specialists and hyperbaricists to increase appropriate identification and treatment of hypobaric DCS.
