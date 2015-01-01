SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Tsutsumi S, Sasadai J, Maeda N, Shimizu R, Suzuki A, Fukui K, Arima S, Tashiro T, Kaneda K, Yoshimi M, Mizuta R, Ishihara H, Esaki H, Tsuchida K, Terada T, Komiya M, Urabe Y. Am. J. Phys. Med. Rehabil. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)

DOI

10.1097/PHM.0000000000002187

PMID

36757853

Abstract

Head impacts during blind football [soccer] are common and have high injury rates; however, their characteristics and impact are still under-reported. We compared head impact characteristics in blind football players with and without falls on all 18 official blind football match videos from the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic games. The rate of head impacts with falls was significantly higher in the preliminary phase, offense phase, and during dribbling. Significant differences in the region of the head impacted were also observed among the impact subjects/objects. The findings in this study would contribute to the development of injury prevention measures to minimize head injuries from head impact in blind football [soccer].


Language: en
