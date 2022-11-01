|
Wong DC, Hirsch MA, van Wegen EEH, Hein A, Sood P, Heyn PC. Arch. Phys. Med. Rehabil. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
36758716
Abstract
Parkinson's Disease (PD) is a brain disease that affects a person's ability to move and perform daily activities 1. As the disease progresses, loss of balance and falls are the leading cause of injuries and disability 1. People with Parkinson's Disease have a much higher risk of falling and getting hurt compared with the general population.
Language: en
Keywords
safety; balance; fall prevention; fall risk; Parkinson's disease; rehabilitation; therapy