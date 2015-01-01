Abstract

BACKGROUND: Rates of child maltreatment (CM) obtained from electronic health records are much lower than national child welfare prevalence rates indicate. There is a need to understand how CM is documented to improve reporting and surveillance.



OBJECTIVES: To examine whether using natural language processing (NLP) in outpatient chart notes can identify cases of CM not documented by ICD diagnosis code, the overlap between the coding of child maltreatment by ICD and NLP, and any differences by age, gender, or race/ethnicity.



METHODS: Outpatient chart notes of children age 0-18 years old within Kaiser Permanente Washington (KPWA) 2018-2020 were used to examine a selected set of maltreatment-related terms categorized into concept unique identifiers (CUI). Manual review of text snippets for each CUI was completed to flag for validated cases and retrain the NLP algorithm.



RESULTS: The NLP results indicated a crude rate of 1.55 % to 2.36 % (2018-2020) of notes with reference to CM. The rate of CM identified by ICD code was 3.32 per 1000 children, whereas the rate identified by NLP was 37.38 per 1000 children. The groups that increased the most in identification of maltreatment from ICD to NLP were adolescents (13-18 yrs. old), females, Native American children, and those on Medicaid. Of note, all subgroups had substantially higher rates of maltreatment when using NLP.



CONCLUSIONS: Use of NLP substantially increased the estimated number of children who have been impacted by CM. Accurately capturing this population will improve identification of vulnerable youth at high risk for mental health symptoms.

