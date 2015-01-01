|
Obry S, Roman E, Tavernier E, Boutry N, Delval A, Blouet M, Tanase A, De Milly MN, Alison M, Vial J, Saint Martin P, Adamsbaum C, Morel B. Child Abuse Negl. 2023; 138: e106063.
INTRODUCTION: The COVID-19 pandemic was a stressful period. Lockdowns may have added to parental difficulty leading to an increase in violence. This study aimed to compare the monthly incidence of high suspicion of child physical abuse before and during the COVID-19 pandemic. MATERIAL: We have retrospectively reviewed imaging examinations of children having a skeletal X-ray examination in six university hospitals with high suspicion of abusive head traumatism (AHT), inflicted skeletal trauma (IST) and unexplained skin lesions (USL) between March 2020 and June 2021 and compared with the similar period from 2018 to 2019. The monthly incidence of the different physical maltreatment was analyzed using a QuasiPoisson regression model.
